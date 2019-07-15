Joel Penick Walters III, age 76, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 Prince Frederick, MD, peacefully with family by his side.
Joel was born to Joel Penick Walters II and Virginia Waugh Walters in Washington D.C. on April 5, 1943. He was the youngest of 2 children.
Joel will be remembered for his kind spirit, willingness to help others, strong work ethic and his love of the Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals.
He is survived by his wife, Tina, his son, Joel Penick Walters IV (Jennifer), grandsons Nolan and Holden Walters, and his sister, Frances Walters Councill.
He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Rachel Kirby (Jessie), her children Sydney, Juliet, Evan, and Briana, and his stepson John Patton (Kathy) and his children Joshuah and Jonathan Patton.
Services will be held at First Lutheran Church 6300 Southern Maryland Blvd. Huntingtown , MD 20639 on July 19, 2019. Receiving to begin at 10:15 a.m., service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a reception for friends and family in the Fellowship Hall located within the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Lutheran Church to go towards the Joel Walters Memorial Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.