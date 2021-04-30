HUNTINGTOWN — John A. Hofmann, 78, of Huntingtown, Md., died peacefully on April 26, 2021. Born in Wilmington, Del., John graduated from the University of Delaware with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. His career spanned almost 60 years as a well-respected civil engineer.
After graduating from the University of Delaware, John’s first engineering position brought him to the Delaware Memorial Bridge where he was a construction inspector, climbing the tall spans over the river. He then moved to Connecticut, where he joined Cahn Engineering. It was there that he met and married Pat, the love of his life. John was transferred to Wilkes Barre, Pa., where he was the city engineer of Hazelton, Pa.
In 1985, John joined McCrone Engineering in Calvert County, Md. Over time, he left McCrone to form his own firm, John A. Hofmann, P.C. John was a sought-after engineer and was involved in various projects throughout the years involving designs for major water and sewer infrastructure, flood management, sewers, boardwalks, parks, water towers, docks and sea walls.
John served as the city engineer for Chesapeake Beach and North Beach where he was proud of his accomplishments, knowing that he had a part in the growth and improvement of these vibrant towns. John’s children, Heather and Mike, were fortunate to have a loving, devoted father who was always there for them. Skiing, tennis, camping, car races, boating, fishing...they did it all together. From baseball to gymnastics and all of their sports/activities, John was their biggest cheerleader.
John made himself available to anyone who needed a hand — whether helping to build a workbench or designing a building, John was there providing his talent and labor.
He ran the Building Committee for St. Nicholas Church in Huntingtown, Md., and assisted with building the Calvert Hospice House. While a parishioner at St. Nicholas, he became involved with Christmas in April, providing countless hours of planning and labor to deserving homeowners. He served on the Christmas in April Selection Committee for the last 10 years.
For the last 25 years, during book sales at the Calvert library, John was a constant presence helping in his unassuming way. To say he had a vegetable garden would be a great understatement. Teaming up with Pat for years, their organic garden grew each year as they experimented and learned about soil and the germinating, planting, cultivation, harvesting, canning, drying, freezing and storing of a vast number of vegetable and fruit varieties.
More recently, they became beekeepers with their co-gardener, Robyn Truslow, who joined them about seven years ago. Just last week, John tilled all the garden beds and built a compost pile. John found a way to include the jalapenos from the garden into the mouthwatering breads he baked.
When he wasn’t busy with engineering projects or cultivating the extensive gardens, John and Pat traveled the world. A few of the more memorable trips include a safari to South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe, Alaska by small ship, Panama and it’s canal, and Holland in the springtime...think windmills and tulips.
John was an avid cyclist up until the last few years, participating in a variety of cycle challenges, even the 100-mile Sea Gull Century — twice! As a child, John developed a love of the beach and fishing on family vacations at Delaware beaches. As a teenager, he and his brother Bill built a sailboat that they sailed along the Delaware coast for many summers.
For over 40 years, John, Pat, Mike and Heather spent time every summer on the Connecticut or Delaware coast with Pat’s extended family, building memories and family traditions. It was on these vacations that John imparted his knowledge of all things “beachy” — boating, fishing, crabbing, body surfing, clamming — to the younger generation.
As time went by, the Outer Banks became the summer destination of choice, bringing together a group of friends. John loved being with his “beach girls” (you know who you are).
John was predeceased by his parents, Albert (Happy) and Gwendoline (Mimi) Hofmann, his sister-in-law, Pamela Pachuk, and his niece Diane Hofmann.
John is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, his children Michael Hofmann of St. Leonard, Md., and Heather Hofmann of Smyrna, Ga., his granddaughter, Lyndsie Hofmann of North Beach, Md., his brother William Hofmann and his wife Mary Ellen of Wilmington, Del., sister-in-law, Penny Sigal and her husband Steve of Old Saybrook, Conn., and nieces, Callie Sigal Mattson and her husband, Miles of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Holly Hofmann of Vanouver, British Columbia, nephews, Zachary Sigal and his wife, Winnie of Bryn Mawr, Pa., Danny Hofmann of North East, Md., Jimmy Hofmann and his wife, Gabby of Port Penn, Del., and loving great nieces and nephews.
Visitation (Friday, April 30, 6 — 8 p.m.) and A Celebration of Life (Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m.) will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, Md.
Preservation of land and resources was a passion of John’s. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Chestnut Land Trust, Inc., P.O. Box 2363, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or online at www.acltweb.org. Thank you.
