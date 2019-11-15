CHESAPEAKE BEACH — John Patrick Flynn of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away on November 13, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on October 22, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of the late John Patrick Flynn and Myrtle Dickerson Flynn. John was a graduate of Iona College (B.S. Physics) and Notre Dame University (M.S. Physics). John was a high school teacher, a corporate director and a consultant. He taught Physics and Math in New York and San Francisco, and because he loved putting Physics into practice, he helped his students build the first amateur radio station and the first closed circuit TV at their respective high schools. He was the director of Security and Training at NBC Burbank Studios, where his favorite activity was making sure the Johnny Carson Show live broadcast was “secure”. He was a technical training consultant for the Jet Propulsion Lab, AT&T Research Labs, and Ford Aerospace, as well as several banks and manufacturing companies. John was married to the “love of his life” and Soul Mate, Peggy. John had many hobbies: sailing, photography, amateur radio, astronomy, U.S. history, weather, boat building and maintenance, and traveling to coastal U.S locations. John was very proud of his U. S. Coast Guard Captain’s license (Masters 50 ton). He especially loved sailing his Island Packet 32 around the Chesapeake Bay with Peggy and friends. John was the Rear Commodore for several yacht clubs and enjoyed all the social activities that go with boating. He was the first President of the Homeowners Association at his townhouse complex in North Beach, establishing procedures as well as legal and financial organization. He taught 8th grade Faith Formation at St. Anthony’s Catholic church in North Beach and volunteered in the Parish Office. Over the years, John lived in Illinois, New York, California, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland. Once he and Peggy moved to Calvert County, he loved the rural environment and small town friendliness he found. Surviving are his wife Peggy; brother Ronald Flynn (Colleen McAuliffe). He was predeceased by his sister, Susie. The family of John Flynn wishes to thank you for your love, support, and your great source of comfort during this time. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, November 20 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 10:00 Am at St. Anthony’s Church in North Beach with interment to follow in Jesus the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Owings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvert Hospice or the Ladies of Charity Calvert County.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Grand jury hands down five drug indictments
- Woman indicted, charged with burglarizing ex's home
- Teacher safety hot topic again at BOE meeting
- Local market changes hands, obtains new license
- Right, Meg? Howl at the moon
- Senior spotlight
- College of Southern Maryland fall sports teams conclude seasons
- College of Southern Maryland basketball teams get started
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Events
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.