SUNDERLAND — John Raymond Blair, 68, of Sunderland, Md, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Washington DC.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church with Pastor Faith of Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Rausch Funeral Home.
John was born in Frederick, MD to William Blair and Ellen Preston on March 22, 1952. He attended Calvert County High School in Prince Frederick, MD. He graduated from the University of Maryland. He worked as a line technician for Verizon phone company.
John is preceded in death by his father, William Blair, mother Ellen Preston, sister Margaret, brother Thomas.
John is survived by his brother Roy Blair, sister-in-law Yanping Lin, nephew Robert Blair, and sister-in-law Barbara Blair.
The Blair family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at George Washington University Hospital, to Pastor Faith of Mt. Harmony United Methodist church, and to John’s friends who have supported us in this difficult time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.