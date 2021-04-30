OWINGS — John Russell “Jack” Ward, 86, of Owings, passed away Friday April 23, 2021, at Calvert Health Medical Center. He was born on January 4, 1935, in Prince Frederick to Julius Russell and Esmerelda (Bowen) Ward. Jack was raised in Huntingtown, graduated from Calvert High School, Class of 1953, and went on to attend Drexel University, graduating from his Bachelor’s program in 1958.
Jack married Addie Mae Brady in September of 1959, and lived with her in Owings on their family farm while he worked as a mechanical engineer at the David Taylor Naval Ship Research and Design Center in Annapolis until his retirement in 1990. Jack was faithful and serving in many ways throughout his life; he was member of the Calvert County Board of Education, Planning Commission, and up until the time of his passing was still serving on the Board of Appeals.
He was a charter member and lieutenant governor of the optimist club, and also volunteered his time to charitable organizations such as Meals on Wheels. Jack was a devoted Christian, and as a member of Huntingtown United Methodist Church he headed the committee responsible for obtaining the church’s organ, and the committee that oversaw the installment of the church’s ventilation system.
Other passions of Jack’s included raising and training Gordon Setters for field trials, and tending tobacco and hay crops on his farm. Above all, Jack was an extremely committed and faithful husband, father and grandfather.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife Addie Mae Ward, sons John David Ward of Owings, and Alan Brady Ward and his wife Rev. Laurie Gates-Ward of Waldorf, grandchildren Rachael, Jessica, Brady, and Rebecca Ward, brother Joseph Ward of Owings, sister Judy Ward Brightwell and husband Walter of St. Leonard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Esmerelda, and his granddaughter, Hope Marie Ward.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 1 from 10-11 a.m. at Huntingtown United Methodist Church Celebration Hall with a memorial service and celebration of Jack’s life to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Due to size restrictions, please register at the following link if you plan on attending https://rsvp.church/r/fhjl2qva.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s name may be made to Huntingtown United Methodist Church or Calvert County Department of Mental Health. Services provided by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings.
