PORT REPUBLIC — Judith A. Bibb, 74, of Port Republic, MD passed away on January 9, 2020 at Burnett Calvert Hospice House in Prince Frederick, Maryland. She was born in Washington, D.C. on February 14th, 1945 to the late Samuel and Bessie Grace Parkes Johnson and is predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Bibb. She is survived by: her daughter, Carey Parkes Bibb of Port Republic, MD; a sister, Betty Sue Salvia of Anne Arundel County, MD; and a brother, Robert R. Johnson of Montgomery County, MD. Judy moved to Calvert County in 1967. She taught junior high school home economics and senior high school math, and worked as a library assistant and teaching assistant at Calvert Elementary School. Through her time working for Calvert County Public Schools, she deeply impacted the lives of many students and helped them develop a passion for math and reading. She loved reading, traveling, baking delicious brownies and cakes, and walking her dog, Nyxie. She will be remembered as a kind, patient woman who always had a smile on her face and a friendly word to share with everyone with whom she came in contact. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick at 11:00 a.m. on January 25th. Interment will be at a later date in Fayetteville, WV. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Humane Society in Judy’s name.
