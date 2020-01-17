BROOMES ISLAND — Passed away January 8,2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John C. Eckstine, dearest mother of Elizabeth Gebelein, grandmother of Noelle and Gunner. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services private.
