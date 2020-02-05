FAIRFAX, VA — June Marie McCall (Thurstin), age 73, passed away on March 4, 2019. A vibrant member of the Drum Point community in Lusby, MD, June will be laid to rest next to John Baxter McCall at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A Liturgy of the Word service will be held in the Memorial Chapel at Fort Myer in Arlington, VA, at 2:00 p.m. A burial service will follow thereafter including a celebration of life reception.
“June will be remembered for her extensive volunteer work throughout the area. While a native of Colorado, she fell in love with Southern Maryland and its natural beauty. June is survived by her two daughters, two brothers and sister and seven grandchildren.”
