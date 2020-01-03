HUNTINGTOWN — Kathryn Emma "Kitty" Henderson, 84, passed away Thursday, December 26 at Solomons Nursing Center in Solomons, MD. Born on December 4, 1935 in Washington, D.C., Kathryn was the daughter of the late Joseph Hamel and Dorothy Tomlinson. Kathryn married Roland J. Henderson on February 16, 1952. Kathryn loved shopping from her favorite programs such as QVC and HSN, and pampering herself with jewelry, makeup, and animal-print fashion. She also enjoyed listening to country music, gambling at the casino, watching various sports, especially the Washington Redskins, and the occasional glass of wine. She resided in North Beach, MD before moving to Lothian, MD where she spent many years with her companion, the late James Thomas. Kathryn is survived by her three children, Sandra Moy (Robert) of Alexandria, VA, Sheila Peacock (Billy) of Huntingtown, MD, Steven Henderson (Theresa) of Greenbelt, MD, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joseph and Dorothy, husband Roland, and companion James, she is preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Henderson, and sister Betty Hilliary.
