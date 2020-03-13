ST. LEONARD — Keith Edward “Keefy” Hawkins, 48, of St. Leonard passed away March 9, 2020. He was born December 1, 1971 in Washington, D.C. Keith had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. He was often referred to as an “Angel here on Earth” and had tremendous impact on all of those who knew and loved him. Keith is survived by his parents Barbara and Charles “Chick” Michael of Huntingtown, brother Mark Hawkins and his wife Megan of Ellicott City, stepbrother Marck Michael and his wife Jenn of Charleston, SC, stepsister Melaney Michael Sanchez and her husband Daniel of Chesapeake Beach, a niece and several nephews, godmother Nancy Accipiter, loving caregiver Evelyn Brooks, and numerous other caregivers with The ARC of Southern Maryland. Family and friends will be received Saturday, March 14 from 10-11 AM at First Lutheran Church, Huntingtown, where a service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Keith’s name may be made to The ARC of Southern Maryland or Calvert Hospice. To leave a condolence visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
