PORT REPUBLIC — Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Linda Weigel of Port Republic passed away at home January 22, 2020 after a two month battle with ovarian cancer. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice at 238 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
