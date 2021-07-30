BROOMFIELD CO — Lloyd Marlowe, 90, formerly a resident of Huntingtown, Maryland passed away July 3, 2021 at his home in Broomfield, Colorado.
Lloyd was born in Callands, Virginia on July 16, 1930 to Cecil Marlowe and Nannie Eanes Marlowe.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1946 and later married Constance Randall. He was widowed in 1975 and later remarried.
He was predeceased by his son Alan of Huntingtown, Maryland. He is survived by Jeanne, his wife of 44 years, his children Gary of Huntingtown, Cathy Parker of Owings, Rick of Huntingtown, Matthew of Lothian, and Sharon of Broomfield, CO, and many children and great grand children.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 26 at 7 p.m. in Emmanuel Church, 3800 Old Towne Road, Huntingtown, MD.
