PRINCE FREDERICK — Loren Nelson, passed away on April 9, 2021, after a brief stay at Calvert Hospital.
He recently celebrated his 90th birthday with his family. He was born March 26, 1931, in Lake Mills, Iowa, one of six children, to Norris and Alma (Storby) Nelson. His father died when he was five years old. His mother raised their six children on her own.
In 1950, he moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the FBI as a fingerprint classifier. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954, stationed at Camp Gordon, GA. While working, he attended night school, earning his BA and MBA and eventually starting his own accounting business.
He enjoyed reading, working in the yard when able, and spending time with his family. For many years he was an active member of Forest Heights Baptist Church, serving as Trustee and Finance Committee member.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Willa Jean (Hyre) Nelson; children Pamela (Bill) Yowell, Steven, William (Angel); grandchildren Erik (Jessica) Yowell, Lori Yowell, Britani Nelson and Alyssa Boyd; and great grandchildren Savannah and Logan Yowell.
