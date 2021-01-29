CHESAPEAKE BEACH — Lorna Jessie Purvis, 86, of Chesapeake Beach, Md., passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was born on January 30, 1934, in England.
She was the beloved wife of the late George N. Purvis, Jr., loving mother of Donald (Ann) and Robert (Sue) Purvis, “Nanny” of Matthew (Kristi) and Kyle Purvis, Emma Purvis and the late Alyson and Ryan Purvis. She was “GG Nanny” to Grayson and Kinleigh Purvis; aunt of many nieces and nephews in Great Britain and sister of the late Nic and Roy Cass and Iris Mason.
A Visitation will be held at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736, on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 1:00 pm until start of Funeral Services at 3:00 pm. A Celebration of Life and final interment will be held in the summer, details to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children’s National Medical Center — childrensnational.org, or Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation, Inc. — mds-foundation.org
Go to www.LeeFuneralHomes.com for more information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.