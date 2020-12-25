HUNTINGTOWN — Maren Decolator, 75, passed away unexpectedly on December 10th. Maren graduated from SUNY Stony Brook in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. She worked at Grumman in Calverton, NY where she met her husband of 33 years, Louis Decolator. In 1994, they relocated to Huntingtown where she worked at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River until her retirement. After Lou passed away, she relocated to Port St Lucie, FL where she enjoyed spending time with family. She enjoyed reading, crafting and swimming.
Memorial contributions in honor of Maren's life can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital. She will be buried with her husband at Princeton Abbey and Cemetery in NJ. Her memorial service is being planned for this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.