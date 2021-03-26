MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Margaret (Pixie) Murphy Marshall, 75, of Madisonville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2021 surrounded by her family. Poetic for an Irish lass to pass on St. Patrick’s Day.
Survived by her husband Bob Marshall; Sons Rusty Rowell and family of Lower Marlboro, Md., Kenneth Rowell and family of Cartersville, Ga., and Robbie Marshall of Baltimore, Md.; Sister Irene Logan and family of Ashville, N.C.; Brothers John Murphy and daughter Molly of La Plata, Md., Eddie Murphy and his family, W.V.
Special thanks are extended to friends, family, Adoration of Tellico Plains, Family and Faith Home Care of Athens. There will be a Celebration of Life at First United Methodist Church of Madisonville, Tenn., on Friday, March 26, 2021, 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Madisonville, P O Box 157, Madisonville, TN 37354. To adhere to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor’s office for services, you are asked to wear masks and social distancing. Should you be sick, feel sick or quarantined, we ask that you please stay at home.
You are encouraged to share a memory of Margaret and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
