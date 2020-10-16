SOUTHERN SHORES, NC — Marion Gray Todd Crawley was born on August 9, 1934 to L. Curtis and Theola Selena (Gause) Todd in Molly, North Carolina. She attended school at Williamstownship and earned a business certificate from Newberry College. She worked for Bell Telephone in Whiteville, as well as AT&T in Forest City and Rockingham.
On February 24, 1957, she married Charles Ray Crawley and for 63 years, their love and devotion has been a steadfast example for many. Charles Ray (Chuck) Crawley Jr. (Beth) was born in 1961 in Forest City. Gwendolyn Todd Crawley Lewis (Michael) was born while the family was living in Thomasville. One of her favorite sayings was, "Not born under my heart, but in it". She loved us unconditionally.
In 1970, the family moved to Waldorf, Maryland where Ray and Marion lived for 45 years. In 1980, Marion adventured into selling Avon. In the beginning, her intent was fill some of her free time but with her business mind and tenacity, she quickly advanced to "President's Club" and for many years she earned top sales in her district.
The family was active at FBC of St. Charles for many years. Marion taught Sunday School, worked within the children's and youth ministries, as well as being music teacher at the church's preschool for many years. Ray and Marion were also active members at Trinity Baptist Church and Dunkirk Baptist.
Marion's greatest earthly treasures were her grandchildren: Charles "Ray" Crawley III, Selena Marion Lewis Bevard (Andy), Talmage Michael Lewis, William Curtis Crawley and Grayson Ray Lewis. For many years they traveled the roads between Calvert County Maryland and the Outer Banks of North Carolina so they could be part of their activities. "Granny" cheered, encouraged, and loved them with her whole heart. She also spoiled them endlessly. Granny was just getting to know her great grandchildren, Talmage Michael (TJ) Lewis, Jr. and Andrew Bevard. She was so proud of them.
Marion went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Eloise Beck and brother, Joseph Todd. She is survived by her husband and children as well as her brother, Jimmy Todd (Jean), extended family, nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.
Funeral services will be held at JC Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville, North Carolina on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Viewing will begin at 1 pm, funeral service at 2 pm and a reception will follow. Online condolences may be sent to the Crawley Family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
