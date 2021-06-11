PRINCE FREDERICK — Mary Ann Overton (Age 89) of Calvert County, Md., passed away at Crofton Care & Rehabilitation Center on Monday, May 31, 2021. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert H. Overton, her sister Gladys Long, and brother George McBee. Loving mother of Robert H. Overton Jr. (Rose) of North Carolina, Michael J. Overton of Florida, Kathleen A. Patrick (Rob) of Maryland, Carol L. Zernickow (Greg) of West Virginia, and Patricia J. Halley (Tom) of Virginia; loving sister to Joseph McBee of Virginia; loving grandmother/great grandmother of many grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous relatives and friends. The family is choosing a private memorial gathering and interment. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
