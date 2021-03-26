LOWER MARLBORO — Mary Estelle McKenny of Lower Marlboro, Md., passed away on March 21, 2021. She was born in St. Mary’s County on May 13, 1919, to Valley and Blanche Greenwell of Hollywood, Md.
She attended St. John’s Catholic School, Hollywood Elementary and Great Mills High School. She met her husband to be in March of 1937 and they were married October 12, 1938. Mary worked on the family tobacco farm with her husband Hundley. She worked in the fields and tobacco stripping room (which she hated). She also worked as a waitress at the Rod-n-Reel for 22 years. Mary enjoyed crocheting, especially making afghans, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
She was preceded by her parents Valley and Blanche Greenwell, husband Hundley McKenny, and her siblings Chester Greenwell, Ignatius Greenwell, James Elmer Greenwell, Evelyn Muzzuco, Margaret Wilson, and Kenneth Greenwell. Mary is survived by her children James McKenny (Patti), Maybelle Tippett, Jeanne Norris, and Ron McKenny (Gail). She was preceded in death by three sons in law, Don Ferguson, Bill Norris and Clarence Tippett. She is survived by grandchildren Joey McKenny (Kelly), Bo McKenny (Linda), Tammy McCarroll (Marty), Donny Ferguson (Estelle), Jan Peregoy (Kevin), Shelley Ferguson, and Cody McKenny. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Rhonda Foster. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, and by her sisters Agnes Poe of Valley Lee and Dorothy Sickle of Leonardtown.
Mary loved her family and enjoyed being with them always. Her family would deeply appreciate if expressions of sympathy in her memory be made to Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department or Calvert Hospice. A visitation will be held Friday, March 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery. To leave a condolence visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.