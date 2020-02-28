DUNKIRK — Mary Jane H. Martin of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 75.
She was born on April 27, 1944 in McKeesport, PA to Mary Jane [Kearney] and Richard H. May.
Mary Jane loved spending time with her family and friends; especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, spending time at the beach, exercising, running and horses.
For over 53 years, she was the beloved wife of Bill Martin and loving mother of Danny Martin (Karen Mitchell) and Laurie Martin (Brian Grizzle). She was the devoted grandmother of eight grandchildren — Billy, Joshua, Baylee and Mickey Martin, Peyton Mitchell, Chase, Jake, Bria Grizzle and sister of Liz Kostick. She was proceeded in death by her son, Michael Martin and sister Barbara Saunders.
Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Saturday, March 7 from 11 am until start of Memorial Services at 1 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jane’s memory to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 ~ OR ~ Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, 5055 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.