ST. LEONARD — On October 21, 2020, Melroy went to be with God. We all knew him as Joe and he was "larger than life". He leaves behind his wife, Diane; his daughter Maria; and his sons Dennis, Michael, and Kristof. In addition he leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was the youngest of 11 children and is survived by one sister, Garnetta. Joe enjoyed watching the Redskins, going out on his pontoon boat, eating crabs and Ann's Double dogs, and chatting with friends. Eternal rest grant unto him, Oh Lord.
