LADY LAKE, Fla. — Michael Allen Hicks, age 68, of Lady Lake, FL, formerly from Chesapeake Beach died June 18, 2020.
Surviving Michael is his mother, Connie Colburn and his stepfather Norman Colburn of Lady Lake, Fla.
A graveside memorial service will be planned this fall at Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk. He will be laid to rest beside his sister, Cindy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.