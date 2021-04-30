MYERSVILLE — Michael David Smith, 75, of Myersville, Md., passed away Friday, April 23, peacefully, at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick.
Michael was born on November 5, 1945, a son of the late Margaret A. (Albaugh) and Reno Kenneth Smith. He was a 1963 graduate of Calvert County High School.
He was the loving partner to Steven Ducham; father to David (Michelle) Smith, Kenny (Lisa) Smith, Rebecca Herdering (David Bullock), Amy (JR) Anderson, Katy (Steve) Sloan; an 11 wonderful grandchildren.
Graveside Service was conducted on Wednesday April 28, 2021, at 12 noon, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Md.
