Michael Herdeman

ST. LEONARD — Michael Leslie Herdeman, 67, of Broomes Island, Md., passed away at home on June 18, 2020 after a 2 year battle with cancer. Son of the late Doris and Earnie Duncan, he was born on December 14, 1952 in Washington, D.C. Mike is survived by his wife Linda; children Travis Capps (Lorraine), Becky King (Mike) and Sarah Herdeman; grandchildren Emily and Abby Capps, Koeby and Seth Turner, Jahan Kumar, Alexis, Michael and Josh King, Katie Maguire; and siblings Allen Herdeman (Debbie), Rick Duncan (Sherrie) and Gail Calvarese (Vinnie). He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Judy and Bruce Polen. Mike retired after a 37 year career with Washington Gas. He was an Eagle Scout and volunteered with Scouts as an adult leader and for 23 years with Christmas in April Calvert County. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Covering COVID-19
Dear readers,
As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.
During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.
As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.
If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.
Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.
Be safe.
Jim Normandin
President and Publisher
