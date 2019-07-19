DUNKIRK — Nancy Lee Marquess Brooks, 74, of Dunkirk passed away July 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 8, 1944 in Prince Frederick to William Donald and Louise Virginia (Proctor) Marquess. Nancy was raised in Paris, MD on Mt. Harmony Road on the family farm by her grandparents Downey Pedroe and Loretta Cochrane Marquess. She graduated from Calvert High School in 1962. Nancy was employed as a senior personnel clerk for Baltimore Gas and Electric at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant for 15 years. She also worked at Andrews Air Force Base for many years. Nancy enjoyed cake decorating, candy making, flower arranging and spending time with her family. Her joy was small family gatherings, playing with her grandchildren and taking photos. Nancy was known for always having a camera in her hand, she enjoyed making photo albums and ancestral albums for family members. Nancy is survived by her children Brenda Lee Brooks of Dunkirk and Donald Marcus "Pedroe" Brooks and wife Kristin of Owings, stepchildren William Marvin "Ricky" Brooks, Jr., Denise Lynn Brooks, Kathy Sue Brooks and Gail Marie Brooks, grandchildren Camden, Brayden and Chase Brooks, sisters Shirley Marquess Hardesty of North Beach, Starr Marquess Outman of Sunderland and Joan Welch of Michigan, brothers Larry Kevin Marquess of Owings and Paul Welch of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her daughter Angel Renee Marquess, stepson Charles Ray Brooks and brother Roger Welch. Family and friends will be received Friday, July 19 from 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Nancy's name may be made to Calvert Hospice. To leave a condolence visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
