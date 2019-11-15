SOLOMONS —Patricia Cannon Sprague, 86, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, at Burnett Calvert Hospice in Prince Frederick, MD. Pat is survived by her husband Edward Sprague, her brother Michael Cannon, her half-sister Valerie Simmons, her three children Jim, Beth, Jenny, her grandkids Cassie & Ben, and her extended family of very devoted friends and caregivers.
Pat was a survivor of the London Blitzkrieg and was lucky enough at the age of eight to make the ocean voyage to the U.S. with her younger brother John Cannon. Pat and John eventually found their home with an amazing foster family in Maine. Although she never made it back to live in England again, she remained very close to her family that had to stay. Pat made a good life for herself as a physiologist and research associate at the Rockefeller Institute, working with a team on world-changing breakthroughs in genetics during the mid and late 50’s. She met Ned in the fifties when they were both living in Greenwich Village with the other beatniks. Ned got into the research helping her haul horseshoe crabs all the way from Kennebunk Beach, and onto the subway... and research continued!
Pat was a tough cookie but a good mother, sister, wife and friend to all of us and she will be dearly missed.
