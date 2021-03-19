DOWELL — Peggy Marie Sheckells Thompson, 78 of Dowell, Md., passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 16, 1943, in Calvert County to the late Elliott and Virginia Sheckells, and was the loving wife of Jack Kent Thompson (d.2013).
She is survived by her children: Thomas Wayne Green (Ginny); Compton, Md.; Mark Elliott Green (Jennifer); Madeira Beach, Fla.; Amy Marie Lenahan (Sean); Bristow, Va.; Jeffrey Kent Thompson (Melissa); Leonardtown, Md.. Grandchildren: Amanda Wose (Adam); Taylor Gayhart (David); Alex Green; Jake Green; Ben Green (Olivia); Sam Green (Kristen); Jaclyn Green; David Green; Claudia Lenahan; Avery Thompson; Grady Lenahan; Everett Thompson; Garrett Lenahan; and four great grandchildren: Caroline and Eleanor Wose; Charlie Green and Beau Green; Sisters: Faye Shields (Terry) Prince Frederick, Md.; Terry Shannon (Jeff) Huntingtown, Md.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Thompson; Parents Elliott and Virginia Sheckells; and siblings Shirley Wentz and Paul Sheckells.
A service celebrating her life was held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Md., with Pastor Jason Pamblanco officiating. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., at a later date.
In remembrance of Peggy Thompson’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at ovarian.org
