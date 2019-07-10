RIVA — Rhea Hagelin Brown, 98, of Riva, MD passed away on July 1, 2019. Rhea was born on July 23, 1920 to the late George and Sarah Hagelin in Lusby, MD. She worked as a receptionist for Branzell Plumbing and enjoyed volunteering for the local Girl Scouts troop, the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Riva Fire Department as well as Davidsonville Elementary School. Rhea was an avid reader, enjoyed word search puzzles and loved a good yard sale. She was happiest when she was spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Rhea was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, John E. Brown, Sr.; a son, David Brown; and two grandchildren, Cheryl McAlister and Danny Brown. She is survived by three children, John E. Brown, Jr., Virginia Brown (Donald) McAlister and Alice B. Brown; a sister, Catherine Campbell; nine grandchildren, Brian Duvall, Michael Brown, John Brown, Robbie Murray, Sara Delao, Sally Warner, Megan Anuszewski, Shannon Mixon and Natalie Murray and 25 great-grandchildren. A visitation and funeral service was held on Saturday, July 6 at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be left at: KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest Special Section
Latest News
- County adopts open space plan for FY20
- Blast heard, bullet found in house
- Calvert Marine Museum director accomplished career draws to a close
- Rural health care's quarter-century transformation
- D.O. Baker joins the state firefighters' Hall of Fame
- Prescription drug board, other laws, take effect
- Helping to clean up the bay with the CCA
- A plan for more tennis courts
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.