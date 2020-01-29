PRINCE FREDERICK —Ricky L. Caputo, 68, passed away on 01/17/2020 at Calvert Hospital. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of Harry and Elizabeth Caputo. He attended Duval High School.
He was employed, for many years, at Napa Auto Parts as sales manager until his retirement. In his younger years, he was a member of Silver Hill Fire Department, a hobby he enjoyed over 15 years. Ricky will be remembered for his kind heart, caregiving personality and the love he had for his family.
He is survived by his son, Daniel W. Caputo (Jennifer); grandsons, Tyler, Michael, and Brett; also step grandchildren, Lauryn, Ryan & Avery. Sister, Victoria M. Caputo. Also, his beloved cat Toby. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Elizabeth.
A celebration of life will be held in VA with family and friends.
