SAINT LEONARD- Jaime Ernesto Rivera, known to family and friends as Jim, went to be with Our Lord on August 16, 2019 after a ten-month battle with brain cancer.
He was preceded in death by his father Jaime Anthony Rivera, his mother Leonora Rivera Pierce and his grandson Austin Rivera.
He is survived by his wife Angeline, his daughter Deborah Naugle and her husband Timothy, His sons James Rivera and William Rivera, his brother Luis Rivera, three grandchildren, Amanda Tate, Neena Cassell and Henry Williams and their spouses and three great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Ethan, and Bella.
The family will receive friends on Friday August 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Prince Frederick, Maryland. Interment is private.
Arrangements are with Rausch Funeral Home in Port Republic, Maryland.
