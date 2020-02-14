LUSBY — Robert Edward “Bob” Berry, 101, of Lusby, MD, and formerly of Silver Spring, MD and Wilmington, DE, passed away on February 3, 2020 in Dowell, MD.
Born April 6, 1918 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Edward P. Berry and Mary S. (Sasse) Berry. He attended P.S. High School and the Cincinnati School of Embalming. Bob married Mildred A. (Phillips) Berry on January 12, 1946 in Wilmington, DE. They moved to Calvert County from Silver Spring, MD in 1964. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1941 until 1946 and again from 1949 until his retirement as Lt. Col. in 1965, serving twenty years. He served in the European Theater Campaign, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign, Korea/Japan, and Walter Reed Medical Center. Bob earned many awards including the Distinguished Unit Citation, European Theater Campaign Ribbon with Bronze Arrowhead, French Croix de Guerre with Palm and the Bronze Star. He was a Quartermaster Administrator for Walter Reed Medical Center and the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps. for ten years, retiring in 1975. Bob dearly loved the Lusby and Drum Point communities; especially the people. Each day while out in the community, he enjoyed visiting, talking and story telling with everyone. He will be missed.
Bob is survived by Linda P. Matthew (Richard) cousin, of Exton, PA, surrogate grandchildren, son Jeffrey and son Peter (Jacquelyn) and four surrogate great-grandchildren; Talia, Andrew, James and Ryan. He is also survived by his nephew, Lee David Phillips of Newark, DE. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Berry and brother, Donald Berry.
Services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to a veterans charity of your choice, such as the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
