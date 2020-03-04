LUSBY — Robert Edward “Bob” Garber, 90, of Lusby, MD passed away on February 26, 2020 at Solomons Nursing Center. Born September 14, 1929 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Clarence Garber and Beulah (Armentrout) Garber. Bob graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, DC in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army from May 16, 1951 until April 21, 1953. During his service, Bob was part of the Signal Corps. serving in Germany. He received the Occupation Medal. Bob was an Electrical Engineer in Swissvale, PA. He enjoyed fishing. Bob is survived by his son, Michael “Andy” Garber and his daughter-in-law, Lynn Ann Garber of Wheeling, WV; three grandchildren, Brett Garber, Amy Garber and Matt Wilcot; and one great-grandchild, Addelynn Garber. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Marie Garber on January 18, 2015; his son, John Garber; and his siblings, Fred Garber and Linda Ghilardi. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Bill Miller following at 10: 30 a.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will follow in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722 at 12:30 p.m. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest Special Section
Latest News
- Lusby man indicted for rape, abuse of minor
- Charles man pleads guilty to animal cruelty
- Company, foundation, honor local chief
- Shrawder is named Calvert's top deputy
- Friendship Dance raises, then lowers, the bar
- Committee hosts Health and Wellness Fair
- The current Democratic leadership has permanently damaged the country (copy)
- Right, Meg? Cough control
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.