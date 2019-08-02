OWINGS — Ronald “Ron” Joseph Gibson of Owings passed away suddenly at Calvert Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 28. Ron was born on August 27, 1951 in Prince Frederick. He attended Calvert County public schools and received degrees in foreign language from Frostburg State University (BA) and Penn State University (MA). He taught French to middle-school students at both Plum Point and Calvert Middle Schools, retiring after 32 years. In 1978 he married his childhood sweetheart, Joan Ruth Hardesty. They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on July 1. Ron enjoyed cruising, fine dining, precious jewels and metals, and political discourse. He was admired for his sense of humor, his quick wit, and his mastery of the art of sarcasm. Ron is survived by his wife Joan, of Owings. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sally Rosenberg and husband Ron, his nephew Alex, niece Kyla, all from Great Neck, New York; a special uncle, Billy Dowell, of Sunderland; a special cousin, Margaret Lee Dowell, of Sunderland, and many more cousins and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Doris Mae (Dowell) Gibson. Viewings were held at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings on Thursday August 1, and a funeral service and celebration of Ron’s life is being held at Rausch Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Christ Church Cemetery in Port Republic. Visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- SMCN opens the Porter House
- Drugs allegedly found in man's underwear
- Vanishing act
- Malibu torched by unknown arsonist
- Signs of summer
- Northern graduate Nolan Dennes inks letter of intent to swim at Youngstown State University
- Local swimmers summarize their summer in the Prince-Mont Swim League
- Old meets new at the 2019 Governor's Cup Yacht Race
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.