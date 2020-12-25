PRINCE FREDERICK — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Maurice Sypolt, Sr. of Prince Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Ronald is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carol L. Sypolt. The full obituary and memorial service plans may be viewed at this website: www.RonaldSypolt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Sypolt, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.