SOLOMONS — Rose Connolly, 93, of Solomons, Md., passed away peacefully at her home on March 22.
She was born in 1927 in New Jersey, married Joseph Connolly in 1962, raised children in Virginia, and retired to Solomons, MD in 2008. Rose is survived by her sisters and her children. She was preceded in death by her husband and brother. A Life Celebration will be held at a later date.
