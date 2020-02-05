SILVER SPRING — On January 29, 2020 Ruth passed away surrounded by all her children.
Ruth received her R.N. from Bellevue Hospital in 1945. She was a U.S. Army Cadet Nurse during World War II.
She married Robert E. Wolf on June 9, 1944.
While they lived in PG County for 30 years, Ruth served on the Prince George’s County League of Women Voters, Hospital and Health Facility Needs of PG County, and Governor’s Council of Education Coordination for Children in State facilities. Ruth also was a member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education. Ruth worked as the Program Coordinator for Services for the Aging in College Park.
They retired to Calvert County in 1984. While in Calvert, she was a co-founder of both Calvert Hospice and Adult Day Care. She served on the Calvert County Planning Commission, United Way Board of Directors, Calvert Memorial Hospital Executive Board, Maryland Hospital Association, Board of Governors of Southern Maryland Higher Education, and also Southern Maryland Health System Agency.
Ruth received many awards including The Community Service Award for Courage and Determination That Justice Shall Prevail, The John Dewey Award for Outstanding Contributions to Education from the Prince George’s County Federation of Teachers; the Outstanding Hospice Service Award from Maryland Hospice Network; and Honoree from Calvert County Commission on Women.
Since 2006 Ruth has lived at Riderwood in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert E. Wolf and grandson Michael Fahey.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Doris Austin, and her four children: Terry (Lynn), Glenn (Liz Eny), Nancy (Joe Fisher), and Richard (Gail Curtis); her seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvert Hospice (P.O Box 838 Prince Frederick, MD 20678) or a hospice of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at the Riderwood Chapel on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
