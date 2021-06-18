SOLOMONS — Died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at home in Solomons. Sharon is survived by her husband of 34 years, Joseph Lester; brother Carl (Tom) Jones and his wife Ellen of Vancouver, Wash.; sister Donna Fabian and her husband Louis of Solomons; and six nieces and nephews.
Sharon graduated from Surrattsville High School in 1965. Sharon's long history on Solomons Island started in the 1940's when she and her family and friends spent many memorable summers boating, fishing, skiing, crabbing and swimming in the waters around Solomons. Sharon was a homemaker.
She and her husband did not have children, but she enthusiastically shared her knowledge and love of the Chesapeake Bay with the children around her. She taught them how to bake, plant flowers and vegetables, cast, jig, float peelers, and (most importantly) how to clean a crab without wasting a bit of meat. Sharon touched the lives of many, always with a smile, despite her health issues.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a food bank of one's choice.
