Shirley Ann Cleaver (Black)

HUNTINGTOWN — Shirley Ann Black Cleaver, 75, of Huntingtown, passed away May 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 19, 1944 in Capels, WV to Alfred Roosevelt Black and Ollie Nannie Vesta Salyers Black Fuller. Shirley grew up in Welch, WV where she graduated high school. She moved to Washington, D.C. in 1962, and married Robert John Cleaver in 1963. Shirley and Bob lived in various places around Maryland, before settling in Huntingtown, which they have called home for the last 42 years. Shirley was a proud member of the National Contract Management Association, Toastmasters, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Bobby Jones Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation, International Ford Retractable Club East Coast Chapter, International Mercury Owner’s Club, Comet East Car Club, Red Hats Society, Democratic Club, and the National Imperial Glass Collectors Society, Inc. MD Chapter. She enjoyed reading, keeping herself updated on political matters, playing slots, and spending time with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her stepfather Arthur Fuller, brothers Matthew, Alfred Shirden, and Carl Randal Black, sisters Helen Virginia Black, Oma Erma Walters, and Catherine Rose Fisher. Shirley is survived by her husband, Bob Cleaver, children John Cleaver (Kathryn) of Bowie, and Tanya Gutka (Anthony, II) of Colorado Springs, CO, grandchildren Sara, Tatiana, Teagan, and Anthony, III, as well as great-grandchildren Lyla, Alani, Willa, and Alessia, and her sister, Ruby Howlett. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Covering COVID-19
Dear readers,
As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.
During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.
As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.
If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.
Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.
Be safe.
Jim Normandin
President and Publisher
Covering COVID-19
Dear readers,
As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.
During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.
As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.
If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.
Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.
Be safe.
Jim Normandin
President and Publisher
Latest News
- Cops locate heroin in vehicle, arrest one
- Police Week observed nationally, locally
- Board of Education candidates get their say
- Local funeral homes use common sense measures
- All they want are their senior moments
- American Cancer Society Relay For Life going virtual
- Use this down time to help yourself forever
- Nurses serve with selfless dedication
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
May 16$15
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.