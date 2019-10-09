SOLOMONS —Shirley Shannon Coops, age 89, of Asbury in Solomons, MD, passed on September 18, 2019 from a severe stroke. She is survived by her brother, Michael Shannon, and was preceded by her sister, Dorothy (Shannon) Walker.
Shirley married Arthur I. Coops in 1952 and they had four children who survive her: Melinda Coops Spring, Dinah Coops, Alison Coops, and Daniel Coops, and eight grandchildren: Jonathan Spring, Patrick Spring, Tess Havas, Jessica Ludwig, Andrew Ludwig, Lauren Ludwig, Ryan Coops and Brendan Coops.
Shirley lived most of her life in Pennsylvania and was active in the Sharon First Presbyterian Church, heavily involved with the Bazaar and other volunteer positions. When Art was transferred to a Pittsburgh suburb they became active in the church there.
In 1992, they relocated to Art’s county of birth, Sonoma, CA, to care for his father during his twilight years, and upon his passing, the two built a home on the family property in Kenwood, CA. Art passed in 2011, and Shirley moved to Asbury Retirement Community in Solomons, MD in 2014 near her daughter Melinda.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held in the auditorium at Asbury Solomons, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Charles Harrell. Her ashes will be interred next to her husband at Mountain Cemetery Columbarium in Sonoma, CA at a later date.
Flowers are welcome; or contributions may be made to Burnett Calvert Hospice House or to the Asbury Foundation.
