DUNKIRK — Shirley Jean Kallal, 86, formerly of Dunkirk passed away February 23, 2020 at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jerome Kallal, sister Joanne Nielsen and parents Glenn and Marcella Landwehr. She is survived by five sons, Stephen, Lawrence (Carol), Bruce (Lucy), Mark (Mandy) and Jeffrey (Cheryl), as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Thursday, February 27 from 6 to 8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, North Beach. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Ladies of Charity. To leave a condolence please visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest Special Section
Latest News
- Off-duty deputy indicted for pedestrian fatality
- Drug and weapon arrest made during stop
- Liquor board fines, suspends bar for underage drinker
- Local attorney indicted on attempted murder charges
- Delegate proposes bill at the request of developers
- Fire damages house in Owings
- Goose bill starts discussion in Annapolis
- Patuxent High School to host Friendship Dance
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Feb 29Free
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.