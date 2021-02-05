UPPER MARLBORO — Shirley Lee Cross of Kettering, Md., and formerly of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Shirley worked as the school nurse at Largo Sr. High, and as an administrative assistant for AETNA and OPM for many years.
She was a talented crocheter creating the most beautiful pieces for family and friends and was a master cruciverbalist. She also enjoyed cheering on the Nats and several colligate sports teams.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Seward Cross; her parents Willard and Leona Proffitt of Knoxville, Iowa; Jean Courtney of Pleasantville, Iowa; and Rodney Proffitt of Burlington, Washington. She is survived by her son Kevin (Susan), five grandchildren Brian, Matthew (Chelsea), Sydney, Shelby, and Scott Cross as well as one great-grandson Avery.
A private service and burial will be held for the family. The family asks that in lieu of condolences, tell your family members you love them.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.