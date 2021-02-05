PRINCE FREDERICK — Sidney Guy “Sam” Bowen of Prince Frederick, Maryland entered eternal rest on January 23, 2021. Sam was born in Prince Frederick to J. Ellis Bowen, Sr. and Ruth (Asbury) Bowen. Sam was a 1963 graduate of Calvert High School, Prince Frederick; a graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in horticulture; and a graduate of Strayer Business College.
Sam was preceded in death by his first wife, Darlene (Mazure) Bowen, his parents, and his devoted cocker spaniel, Pal. Sam was President and CEO of Bowen’s Florist and Gifts. He is survived by his wife, Bette, who was the love of his life; a brother, James E. Bowen, Jr. and wife, Patricia and by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
For a full obituary and service information, visit www.rauschfuneralhhomes.com.
