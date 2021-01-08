OWINGS — Stephen Thomas “Steve” Phillips, 76, of Owings passed away January 2, 2021. He was born April 4, 1944 in Washington DC to Clinton Woodward and Ethel Catherine (Lynch) Phillips.
Steve was raised in DC and graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School. He later attended William and Mary University where he played the clarinet and graduated with Bachelor’s degree in sociology. Steve married Ann Rechsteiner in 1976 and they lived in Fairfax Village before building their home in Owings in 1980. He was employed as a computer programmer with the Census Bureau for many years, retiring in December of 2003. He was a member and primarily the pitcher on the Census Bureau softball team. Steve was a very handy person and enjoyed fixing things. He also enjoyed reading and being a part of “The Book Club”, watching TV, especially old movies, cooking, car magazines, and motorcycles.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Ann Rechsteiner Phillips of Owings and brother James W. Phillips of Champaign, Illinois, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk. Memorial donations in Steve’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice. To leave a condolence visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
