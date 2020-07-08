WILLIAMSPORT — (Bender) Sue Anne Mahone (Bender) of Williamsport, MD departed this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA at the age of 58. She was born on December 23, 1961 in Frederick, MD to the late George Robert Bender, Jr. and Doris Elaine Skinner (Edwards).
Sue is survived by her daughters, Samantha Jayne Elliott of Sharpsburg, MD, and Kathryn Elaine Truesdell (Dan) of Canonsburg, PA; grandchildren, Alexis Truesdell, Vincent Truesdell, Calvin Smith and William Turner. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Bender, Steve Bender, Sherry Brown (Scot) and Lynn Bender, many nieces, nephews, cousins, step-siblings and other relatives and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and nephews Dana Bender and Shaun Bender.
She was a graduate of La Plata High School in 1979. She enjoyed sewing, baking and being with family and friends. She loved animals and was a very caring and giving person to everyone. She was truly loved and will be missed dearly.
The family will receive friends at the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 301 Main St. Myersville, MD 21773 on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed as required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/ in honor of Sue Anne Mahone.
