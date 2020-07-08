Readers of The Maryland Independent, Calvert Recorder and Enterprise

We hope our combined Wednesday/Friday Independence Holiday Edition makes your holiday week more enjoyable. APG of Chesapeake offices will be closed Friday, July 3rd to allow our staff to enjoy a much deserved 4th of July holiday with their friends and family. Watch for our next publication on Wednesday, July 8th. Until then, we wish all of our readers and staff a very happy 4th of July weekend.

Sue Anne Mahone (Bender)

  • 0
Sue Anne Mahone

SUE MAHONE

WILLIAMSPORT — (Bender) Sue Anne Mahone (Bender) of Williamsport, MD departed this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA at the age of 58. She was born on December 23, 1961 in Frederick, MD to the late George Robert Bender, Jr. and Doris Elaine Skinner (Edwards).

Sue is survived by her daughters, Samantha Jayne Elliott of Sharpsburg, MD, and Kathryn Elaine Truesdell (Dan) of Canonsburg, PA; grandchildren, Alexis Truesdell, Vincent Truesdell, Calvin Smith and William Turner. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Bender, Steve Bender, Sherry Brown (Scot) and Lynn Bender, many nieces, nephews, cousins, step-siblings and other relatives and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and nephews Dana Bender and Shaun Bender.

She was a graduate of La Plata High School in 1979. She enjoyed sewing, baking and being with family and friends. She loved animals and was a very caring and giving person to everyone. She was truly loved and will be missed dearly.

The family will receive friends at the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 301 Main St. Myersville, MD 21773 on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed as required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/ in honor of Sue Anne Mahone.

To plant a tree in memory of Sue Mahone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

To plant a tree in memory of Sue Mahone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Newsletters