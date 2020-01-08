CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Susan Jane Miehle, 71, of Cambridge Springs, PA, died peacefully at her residence on January 4, 2020, surrounded by family. Susan was born in Annapolis, MD, on January 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Donald Zindorf, Sr. and Narcie Hurley Zindorf. She worked in the office of Bectel Corporation for several years and then she was employed as an office secretary for Calvert County School Districts for over 26 years. Susan was an avid clogger and won many awards with her clogging team, the Country Docks Cloggers. She enjoyed puzzles and collecting porcelain dolls. Susan was fiercely loyal and truly a loving grandmother. She spent her last days with her caretaker, Breanna, having fun decorating her room and making cookies. Susan loved dancing, singing, and being silly. She will be terribly missed and will live in our hearts and memories forever.
Survivors include husband, Henry Miehle, of Sanford, NC; son, Timothy Hance, and his wife, Kelly, and their children Meagan Hance and Taylor Hance of Huntingtown, MD; daughter, Beverly Alward, and her husband, John, and their sons, John Alward, Jr. and Chase Alward of Cambridge Springs, PA; brother, Donald Zindorf, Jr., and his wife, Molly, of Surfside Beach, SC; brother, John Zindorf and his wife, Joyce, of Davidsonville, MD; brother, Michael Zindorf, and his wife, Cheri, of Annapolis, MD; sister, Terri Martens and her husband, Rick, of Glenbernie, MD; sister, Tammy Anderson and her husband, Edward, of Stevensville, MD; best friend, Marianne Terrell and her husband, David, of Huntingtown, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held. Arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs, PA. To send condolences, visit www.vanmatres.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.