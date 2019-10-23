LOGANVILLE, PA — Thomas H. “Tom” Blair, 68, of Loganville, PA and formerly of Baltimore, MD passed away October 14, 2019. He was born February 17, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to William T. and Ellen M. (Preston) Blair. Tom was raised in Calvert County and graduated from Western Maryland College. He was a freelance photographer and videographer and worked on various projects, including the State of Maryland No Turn on Red program. Tom directed many plays in the Baltimore area and also narrated programs and lent his voice to audio books for the blind. During the holiday season, Tom played Santa Claus at various parties, malls and events. He enjoyed playing baseball and softball and loved his Australian Shepherds Pippa, Splash, and Matilda. Tom will be remembered as a caring and creative person who thoroughly enjoyed working in the creative arts. Tom is survived by his wife Barbara Blair, children Sean P. Gill and wife Michele of Wake Forest, NC, Heather M. Gill of Harris County, GA, and Holly M. Gerald and husband Michael of Spring Hill, TN, 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and brothers John Blair of Sunderland and Roy Blair and wife Yan Ping of Chesapeake, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Margaret K. “Peg” Blair. Family and friends will be received Saturday, October 26 from 11 AM-12 Noon at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will follow at 12 Noon.
