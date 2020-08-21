LUSBY — Thomas “Tommy” Bernard Tyler, of Lusby, 72, passed on June 23, 2020 in Prince Frederick after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Tommy was born on August 13, 1947, to the late Bernard and Evelyn Tyler of Washington, D.C. He was raised in Rockville, Maryland. As a skilled athlete, much of his youth and life as a young adult centered around his passion for playing baseball. He graduated from Robert E. Peary High School, class of 1965.
Tommy loved people and always had a smile and a kind word for anyone that crossed his path. He enjoyed a successful career in sales. He spent much of his later years at his favorite place on Earth, the Washington Nationals ballpark.
Tommy was an exceptionally proud and devoted father and pop-pop. He showed his family how to live life with purpose, enthusiasm and unconditional love. He enjoyed waking up in the morning to his favorite soul records, crab feasts on the bay with friends and family, listening to live music and going for drives in his convertible.
Tommy is survived by his daughter, Courtney Shanklin (Paul Shanklin) and his grandson, Reid Tyler Shanklin of Los Angeles, his brother Rick Tyler (Rita Tyler) of Jacksonville, Fla., as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to COVID-19 gathering and travel restrictions, a Celebration of Life is scheduled to take place next June of 2021 in Southern Maryland.
