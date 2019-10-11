PRINCE FREDERICK —Thomas Hutchins Williams, Jr., 95, passed away October 8th, 2019. A Calvert native, Tommy was born in Prince Frederick on June 15, 1924, the only child of Thomas and Leta Riggs Williams. Growing up on Main Street in what is now the Calvert Education Association, he enjoyed hunting, keeping a large pen of rabbits and helping his father work the county’s telephone lines. He was the Calvert HS valedictorian in 1940 before attending Johns Hopkins and the Citadel. At the outbreak of WWII, he enlisted in the Army and subsequently attended West Point. Upon graduation in 1949, Tommy married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy Hance of Plum Point. The couple headed for Germany where Tommy served as an Armored Cavalry Lieutenant patrolling the Czech Border. Tom and Dottie were happily married for 55 years until Dottie’s passing in 2004.
After the Army, Tom and Dottie returned to Maryland where he followed in his father’s footsteps to enjoy a long career with C&P Telephone in Baltimore, then Washington, DC. After the work week in Bethesda, Tommy brought his family back to its roots and to the cottage his father built on Battle Creek. They spent every weekend crabbing and fishing, working the land and going to church on Sunday. Tommy was a lifelong member of Christ Church, serving on the Vestry and as the starter at the Church’s annual Jousting Tournament. Tom and Dottie eventually retired to Battle Creek in 1984 and enjoyed traveling all over world to visit family. Tommy moved to Richmond in 2012 to be nearer family.
Tommy is survived by his son Brian, his daughter-in-law, Karen, and his three grandchildren, Matthew, Abigail and John. The funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Port Republic on October 12th at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The Reverend Christopher Garcia will be the officiating minister. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Church.
