HUNTINGTOWN — Timothy Oscar McKimmie, 73, of Huntingtown passed away May 18, 2020. Timothy was born on December 26, 1946 in Washington, D.C. to Elmer G. McKimmie and Lucille G. Gentzler. He attended public schools in Prince George’s County, graduated class of 1964 from Northwestern High School in Adelphi, and attended the University of Maryland for one year. Timothy then joined the Marine Corps, serving for two years with assignment in Vietnam before he was honorably discharged in 1968. He married Barbara J. McClain on July 12, 1968 and moved his family to Calvert County in May of 1977. Timothy worked as an electrician for private firms before he was hired by the Architect of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., where he enjoyed his work in the three buildings of the Library of Congress. He retired in 2006, after 29 years in his trade. He was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed science fiction and mystery. His favorite works included Stephen King novels and Star Wars books, as well as the films. Timothy loved the quiet, country life in Calvert County and on the Chesapeake Bay. He was a homebody who loved working in his yard and planting and tending to roses. He had a relaxed philosophy of “It Don’t Matter” which he proudly wore on his ball cap. His passing does matter to his family and friends; he is truly missed. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Michael Allen McKimmie. He is survived by his wife Barbara M. McKimmie, their children Dr. Christine Lynn McKimmie (Tyler Gray) of St. Leonard, Richard William McKimmie (Tracey) of Frederick, and Anne Marie Webster (Jaime) of St. Leonard, grandchildren Bryce, Caleb, Logan, Grace Olivia, Griffin, and Nathan, a sister Patricia Ashburn (Ron) of The Villages, FL, and nephew Steven Ashburn. All services will be private.
Covering COVID-19
Dear readers,
As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.
During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.
As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.
If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.
Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.
Be safe.
Jim Normandin
President and Publisher
