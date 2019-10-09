SOLOMONS — Vernon Wendell Garner, Lieutenant Colonel, USAF (Ret.) died at 96 of natural causes on October 1, 2019. He was born on his family’s farm near Dowell, MD, Aug 27, 1923. A 1940 Calvert (Md) HS graduate, he worked for the FBI for two years, then joined the US Army Air Corps in 1942. He subsequently graduated from pilot training and served in the USAF, retiring with 30 years of service in 1973. A Command Pilot with over 8000 hours, including combat during WWII, the Korean Conflict, and SE Asia, notably with time in B-29, B-36, KC-135, EC-47, and others. He served two Pentagon tours with the JCS Staff and Air Staff. Upon retirement, he continued working in the DC area as a foreign military assistance specialist with Booz Allen & Hamilton, Triton Corp., and others. A professing Christian, Vernon served leadership roles in numerous faith and civic organizations, including Calvary Bible Church, and as President of the Calvert County Parks and Rec.Board. He enjoyed golf and gardening. He is survived by brother, Tilden Garner of Solomons, daughters, Vernanne Alvarez of Georgetown, TX, and Joann R Gonzales of San Antonio, TX, sons, Wendell A. Garner, of Portland, OR, and Daniel C. Garner, of Colorado Springs, CO, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Doris Anne, his four sisters and two of his brothers. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM in the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 AM at Calvary Bible Church, 8300 Nursery Rd., Lusby, MD with Pastor Britt Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers the family ask for memorial contributions to made in Vernon’s name to Calvary Bible Church and / or to the Asbury-Solomons Benevolent Fund.
